Trump Goes on ‘Russia Hoax’ Tweetstorm, Shares Meme Saying Barr Should ‘Arrest Somebody’

By Josh FeldmanOct 6th, 2020, 10:27 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm Tuesday night over the “Russia hoax” and shared a meme with a message for Attorney General Bill Barr.

Trump railed against “Scum” he’s had to “constantly fight off” during his presidency and added “Media is in on it”:

The president also retweeted a meme with this message to his attorney general: “for the love of God ARREST SOMEBODY.”

