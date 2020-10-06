President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm Tuesday night over the “Russia hoax” and shared a meme with a message for Attorney General Bill Barr.

Trump railed against “Scum” he’s had to “constantly fight off” during his presidency and added “Media is in on it”:

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Because Mueller and his 18 Angry Democrats were illegally in on the SCAM? https://t.co/ynEAchAWPA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Can’t believe these con men are not yet being PROSECUTED. Pathetic! https://t.co/FXn48qMHdE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Taking too long. Media is in on it. A true scandal! https://t.co/tpm5MhflvM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

A Disgraceful Con Artist! Charges anyone? https://t.co/llIZGu2HIu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

So I had to constantly fight off all of this Scum, achieve more than any other President in First Term, and then they talk Chaos. They created crimes against me and this administration! https://t.co/jlITzFMH2E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president also retweeted a meme with this message to his attorney general: “for the love of God ARREST SOMEBODY.”

