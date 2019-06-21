Billionaire activist and Trump impeachment advocate Tom Steyer blasted the newly revealed text messages between Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, calling out their secret plotting and over-the-top rhetorical bravado as something from “mobsters on a TV show.”

Steyer was reacting to newly unsealed court documents, which revealed that Hannity had been communicating for months with Manafort, a key subject in the Special Counsel investigation who was ultimately indicted and convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud. The transcripts of those text messages portray two men in close, intimate contact, constantly urging each other on in their defense of President Donald Trump and their antipathy for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In response to Melber’s joking characterization of the “hot texts,” Steyer said they provide yet another example that Trump is unfit for the Office of the Presidency.

“I think what we’ve seen is we have a president who is clearly guilty. He surrounded himself and his administration and his advisers with people who are criminals and they are then constructing their defense knowing that they’re guilty, trying to figure out how to basically beat the rap,” Steyer said. Referencing the Hannity-Manafort texts, he added: “That is the kind of conversation and the kind of planning that you would expect from mobsters on a TV show. So that’s actually what we’re seeing. We are seeing a deliberate attempt by the president to obstruct justice in plain view, having been basically shown by the Mueller report to have obstructed justice virtually from his first day in office. We’re seeing more of it. It’s widespread. It’s absolutely wrong.”

Watch the video above, via MSBNC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com