Newly unsealed documents reveal months of text messages exchanged between Paul Manafort and Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Both of them railed against the investigation and people familiar with Hannity’s show will be unsurprised by a lot of what he had to say in the messages (with the exception of ones like “Hey u up?”).

They also talked about Hannity’s show, with Manafort even complimenting him and saying things like, “Your monologue tonight was the best summary ever of the case against Mueller and his team.”

One particular exchange matches up with commentary Hannity made on his show in August 2017. One text from Hannity asked Manafort “did u see last night” and said that he “trolled all” by saying “Paul Manafort made a mistake” because “He wasn’t HRC Holder Lynch And DWS.”

The previous night Hannity defended Manafort on air and said the following:

“Didn’t he make a mistake not following Hillary and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Loretta Lynch’s and Eric Holder’s lead? He could’ve deleted everything. He could’ve bleach-bit everything. He could’ve hammered everything!”

You can read all the messages here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com