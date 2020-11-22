President Donald Trump’s lawyers put out a statement on Sunday evening distancing themselves from fellow attorney Sidney Powell after she pushed absurd conspiracy theories claiming widespread voter fraud. For a legal team who has called themselves an “elite strike force” but whose actual results are most charitably described as blundering, Powell’s recent commentary apparently went a step too far, sparking a very public split.

On Saturday night, Powell went after Trump ally Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in an appearance on Newsmax TV, claiming she has evidence of voting machine fraud in the state while arguing Kemp is complicit.

Then on Sunday evening, the campaign released a statement to distance themselves and the Trump campaign from Powell, and for the first time declaring that she was not actually part of the campaign’s official legal team.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in a personal capacity,” Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign, and Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, stated in the press release.

INBOX: Trump Campaign Statement on Legal Team pic.twitter.com/qzWulqPWI6 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 22, 2020

Last Thursday, Powell appeared at a press conference alongside Ellis and Giuliani were she floated numerous unsubstantiated allegations of a far-ranging plot to steal the election between conspirators like George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, the Venezuelan government (including former President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013), and antifa.

At this time — less then a week ago! — Trump, Ellis, and Giuliani were still touting Powell as apart of their legal team.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

I’ve spent the last four days with the President’s national legal team, and I’m confident we are going to preserve FREE and FAIR elections in America!@RudyGiuliani @SidneyPowell1

Joe DiGenova@VicToensing COUNT ALL LEGAL VOTES!! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 16, 2020

