One of the most absurd, outlandish allegations from the Trump legal team has been Sidney Powell’s claim of a massive election rigging involving Dominion voting machines, Venezuela, Huge Chavez, and more.

Powell appeared on Newsmax last night, continuing to claim she has evidence that will blow this whole thing wide open, and again going after Tucker Carlson — who said he asked Powell for evidence and was rejected.

At one point, as she continued pushing the claim about the Dominion machines, she said “thousands” of people are probably complicit in this.

She went on to say that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp — a Republican — certifying that state’s results is a “total farce” and claimed, “Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up.”

And then she accused Kemp of being complicit, even suggesting he was bribed:

“Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it, because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million. The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time.”

When asked if she’s really accusing an ally of the president of being involved in a conspiracy to defeat the president, Powell said, “We have certainly been told there is evidence of that.”

Minutes later, she even said that Bernie Sanders is somehow part of this vast conspiracy:

“They used ’em against their own candidates. The Democrats used them against Bernie Sanders in 2016, and somebody even told him what had been done to him when Hillary Clinton won that primary, and he didn’t. And instead of standing up for the American people and the right to vote, he sold out.”

Meanwhile, the Trump team’s Pennsylvania case was rejected by a judge Saturday night. When Jenna Ellis was mocked over it by Frank Luntz, she responded by saying he has a micropenis. No, seriously.

This is real life. This is all actually happening.

