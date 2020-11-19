Rudy Giuliani got things off to a wild start at the press conference held by President Donald Trump’s legal team, but Sidney Powell was next up to speak, and she cranked things up a notch…or several.

Powell, known for representing Michael Flynn before Trump, spoke days after after claiming that the CIA is involved in the Dominion voter fraud conspiracy theory, which has been embraced by Trumpworld since the 2020 election ended. She began by claiming that the “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China” is the reason why Joe Biden won.

The Dominion voting system, the Smartmatic software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out.

The first thing that should be noted: Dominion was founded in Canada, not Venezuela, and they are located in Toronto. Nonetheless, Powell continued to push the repeatedly–debunked Dominion theory by claiming Trump’s election victory was actually “so overwhelming” that it “broke the algorithm” supposedly designed to turn Trump votes into Biden votes.

From there, Powell seemed to insinuate that Chavez is behind the scheme against the 2020 election, citing a witness who supposedly saw Chavez manipulate votes in Venezuela.

We have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works…It is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez while he was being briefed on how it worked. He was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operate. To make sure the election came out his way. That was the expressed purpose for creating this software. He has seen it operate. As soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting on the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here. That that was what had gone on.

Powell went on by drawing further connections to a series of right-wing boogeymen: George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, the Venezuelan government, Antifa, and others.

Watch above, via Fox News.

