Trump Misidentifies Sexual Assault Accuser as His Ex-Wife After Saying ‘This Woman Is Not My Type’

Former President Donald Trump misidentified a woman who has accused him of sexual assault during a recent deposition, according to an excerpt was released Wednesday.

Trump is being sued by E. Jean Carroll, an advice columnist based in New York City, for defamation and sexual assault. She claims the alleged assault occurred in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations.

While he testified about the case from his Mar-a-Lago home and resort on Oct. 12, Trump called Carroll’s accusation a “complete con job.”

“And, while I’m not supposed to say it, I will,” he added. “This woman is not my type!”

In an excerpt released Wednesday, he was shown a picture of Carroll and identified her as his ex-wife Marla Maples, the Washington Post reported:

“That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife,” Trump said under examination from Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan, in a new selection of excerpts from the deposition that was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Trump’s blunder in a sworn deposition was quickly corrected by his attorney Alina Habba, who told him it was Carroll, not Maples, an actress and singer who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999.

Trump also told one of Carroll’s attorneys there was “something wrong” with her” and accused her of making a “false accusation.”

“Never happened, never would happen,” he said.

Trump also threatened to sue the attorney and claimed the allegation from Carroll was made in order to interfere with his presidential campaign.

“I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing,” Trump said. “And I’ll sue you too because this is — how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I know the statements that were made — that you made. Keep Trump busy because this is the way you defeat him, to keep him busy with litigation.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com