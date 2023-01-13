‘Are You Done?’ Lawyer Reacts to Trump’s Angry Rant During Deposition

Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily when a lawyer for a woman suing him over an alleged sexual assault asked about one of his social media posts.

On Friday, a federal judge in New York ordered the unsealing of a deposition Trump gave in October as part of a lawsuit brought against him by E. Jean Carroll. The judge also tossed a motion from Trump’s attorneys seeking to dismiss the case.

In 2019, Carroll alleged Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation.

At one point during the deposition, an attorney for Carroll asked Trump about a post he made on his social media platform Truth Social.

On Oct. 12, Trump fired off a lengthy statement referring to Carroll as “Ms. Bergdorf Goodman” and called the accusation against him a “complete con job.”

“And, while I’m not supposed to say it, I will,” he added. “This woman is not my type!”

Carroll’s lawyer asked the former president why he posted the statement. Trump replied by ranting against Carroll while also threatening to sue her and her defense team:

Q. Why did you decide to issue the statement on Truth Social on October 12th? A. Because I was offended at this woman’s lie. Because I was offended that she could just make up a story out of cold air, refuted by her testimony on CNN, but that she could make up a story just out of nowhere and that I get a phone call asking me about this ridiculous situation. The woman — there’s something wrong with her in my opinion. Okay. But it’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen. And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as — and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too because this is — how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I know the statements that were made — that you made. Keep Trump busy because this is the way you defeat him, to keep him busy with litigation. So I will be suing you also, but I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this But I’ll be suing you also. Q. Are you done? A. Yeah. Q. Is there anything in particular that prompted you to make this statement last week? A. Yeah. Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.

The trial is set to begin in February.

