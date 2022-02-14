Trump Org. Accounting Firm Cuts Ties With Company, Says Decade Worth of Financial Statements Not Credible

The Trump Organization’s accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of dropping the company as a client in a letter made public on Monday.

In the letter, Mazars USA says that former President Donald Trump’s company does not have credible financial statements going back a decade.

Trump Organization received the letter on Feb. 9, which said “the statements of financial condition for Donald J. Trump” ranging between 2011 and 2020 “should no longer be relied upon and you should inform any recipients thereof… that those documents should not be relied upon.”

Mazars USA said they conducted “our own investigation” after New York Attorney General Letitia James publicly filed documents detailing “significant evidence” of financial fraud in the Trump Organization.

MSNBC’s correspondent Tom Winter noted that the documents from the NY AG come from “the civil investigation, that’s where these documents were docketed and the ongoing legal fight as to whether or not the president and the children who are heavily involved in the business, as we know specifically Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and whether or not they have to sit for a civil deposition and there’s an ongoing criminal investigation that’s led by the Manhattan attorney general’s office with the assistance from the New York attorney general.”

