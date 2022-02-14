Stephanopoulos Scores, Blake Dives, Superb Super Bowl | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

George Stephanopoulos

On Sunday’s episode of This Week on ABC, George Stephanopoulos scored substantive interviews with key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

In a notable exchange with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Stephanopoulos challenged him about his shifting attitude towards former President Donald Trump ever since the events of January 6th.

The anchor questioned Graham if he would support Trump running for president again in 2024, and the senator replied “it’s his nomination for the taking in 2024, if he wants.”

Graham added that Trump is “hurting his chances” if he keeps looking back at the 2020 election, which Trump continues to falsely claim was stolen from him.

Stephanopoulos quoted several insults that Trump had lobbed Graham’s way, and said to him, “you said that the president will have to change if he wants to be competitive in 2024. He doesn’t really show any signs of changing.”

Stephanopolous also confronted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about comments from Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who affirmed her support for the slogan “defund the police” earlier this week, and claimed to be feeling pressure from Democratic colleagues to change her rhetoric.

The Speaker flatly rejected that Bush was speaking for the entire party. “With all due respect in the world for Cori Bush, that’s not the position of the Democratic party,” Pelosi said.

The Sunday shows don’t need to comply with a strict partisan quota in order to be good journalism, but it is good to see two influential members of Congress from both major parties on the same show, facing tough questions.