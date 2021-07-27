Former President Donald Trump rewarded George P. Bush’s conspicuous loyalty by endorsing Ken Paxton, Bush’s opponent in the race for Texas attorney general.

Trump made the announcement Monday night in one of the email statements he now uses in place of the social media platforms from which he has been banned:

Endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country. Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution. He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!

The endorsement comes after George P., son of former Florida Governor and permanent Trump punching bag Jeb Bush, made fealty to Trump a central feature of his campaign. He frequently spoke out in support of Trump and against Trump opponents, and went viral for campaign merchandise that advertised Trump’s hatred for the rest of his own family.

“This is the only Bush that likes me! This is the only Bush that got it right. I like him.” read a beverage can cover that featured a cartoon rendering of Trump and P. shaking hands at an event in April of 2019.

I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says “this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him” – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

