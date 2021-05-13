George P. Bush Says Liz Cheney Should Have Been ‘Reigning Fire’ on Joe Biden, Not on ‘The President’

Former President George W. Bush has been quiet on the purge of Liz Cheney from House leadership, but Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is attempting to fill the void with a statement that’s everything you’d expect from a Trump-supporting Bush.

The former president’s nephew was asked about Cheney’s ouster on Wednesday’s edition of The Mark Davis Show, and he told the host that the vote to eliminate Rep. Cheney from leadership was “a good thing” because she should have been “training fire” on President Joe Biden, and not “training fire” on “the president” — who is Joe Biden in real life, but apparently is still Donald Trump in P. Bush’s imagination.

Perhaps P. Bush thought better of using a metaphor like “training fire” to an audience whose spiritual leader incited a deadly insurrection and other violent acts, or perhaps he didn’t think “training” sounded tough enough, or was too grammatical, but when it came time to transcribe the response for a meme, he altered it.

“So instead of reigning fire on the President, she really should have been reigning fire on Biden and that agenda…that’s what you want out of your leadership, & unfortunately…she didn’t rise to the challenge,” Bush wrote in a meme that he tweeted following the show.

He captioned the meme by writing “Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader.”

Political and media figures — many conservatives — pounced on the tweet, the error, and the misidentification of the president.

Pathetic. But not surprising. His father Jeb and his Uncle George W did nothing to stop Trump. Always remember, Trump so easily hijacked the GOP because the GOP establishment was & is so weak. https://t.co/zkZZ9gg6ag — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 13, 2021

I’m not a typo chaser, but hey, maybe his followers believe that’s the way to spell “reign” in this case. He has to represent the bad spellers!!! That’s LEADERSHIP! He will do what they say!! https://t.co/TpZpCRuZWW — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) May 13, 2021

Setting aside the use of “reigning” when he meant “raining,” he’s doing that creepy thing where he refers to Trump as “the president” and Biden as just Biden https://t.co/UND6BUEwLl — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 13, 2021

People forget about Jeb’s son, but his is a Cruz-level (& cowardly) devotion to Trump. Trump insulted Cruz’s dad. He also humiliated George P’s dad on multiple debate stages, too. But still both Cruz and George P are unwavering in their loyalty to The Donald. Remarkable. Craven. https://t.co/hLOB8BFRKs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 13, 2021

As so many elected Republicans who aren’t House members try to dodge questions about @Liz_Cheney – the Texas’s Land Commissioner’s decision to weigh in unprompted is notable. https://t.co/tRSLAeIiRz — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 13, 2021

Worst thing about this is he spells “raining” wrong. Someone needs to listen to more Slayer (“Raining Blood” is the same kind of “raining” as what is going on here). https://t.co/MjcdK9uGey — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 13, 2021

Liz Cheney has stood up for “conservative Republican ideology” more than Trump or GOP leadership has, by your own party ratings. She’s being ousted because she’s not a cultist. That’s on you, not her. https://t.co/L3KuW2zkhp — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 13, 2021

Hear Bush’s actual reply above via The Mark Davis Show.

Update: George P. deleted and sent a corrcted tweet that still says people should be “training fire” on President Biden.

Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/0Mpo0D6jeW — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 13, 2021

