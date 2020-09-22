Trump Says Coronavirus ‘Affects Virtually Nobody’ As Death Toll Set to Hit 200,000

President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Ohio that the coronavirus that has killed 200,000 Americans and infected nearly 7 million “affects virtually nobody.”

On Monday night, Trump spoke before yet another packed and mostly-maskless crowd in Swanton, Ohio, where he promised to “end the pandemic” that has raged for months.

He then went on his familiar and false riff about the effects of COVID-19 on young people — whom he has previously called “virtually immune” to the disease — but added a little something extra.

“We now know the disease. We didn’t know it, now we know it,” Trump said, seconds before demonstrating he does not know it.

“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects, that’s it,” Trump said. “You know, in some states thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system.”

“But it affects virtually nobody,” Trump added. “It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools.”

As of Tuesday, the confirmed death toll from the coronavirus will pass the 200,000 mark, with experts including the CDC agreeing that many more deaths have gone uncounted. Without conceding that 200,000 elderly Americans would constitute “virtually nobody,” Trump’s assertion is contradicted by the data, as well as his own words in tape-recorded conversations with Bob Woodward.

“Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people,” Trump told Woodwarcoronad in those tapes. He also told Woodward “It’s a horrible thing. It’s unbelievable,” and “It’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it.”

Watch the clip above via pool.

