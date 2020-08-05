Trump Says Schools Should Open Because Coronavirus ‘Is Going Away,’ Kids Are ‘Almost Immune’

President Donald Trump renewed his push to open schools Wednesday, baselessly claiming that the coronavirus “is going away” and that children are “almost immune.”

In an interview with Fox & Friends, the president fielded a question from host Pete Hegseth on bringing students back to class.

“My view is the schools should open,” Trump said. “This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away. And my view is that school should be open.”

Coronavirus case counts in the U.S. have been averaging approximately 60,000 per day in recent weeks — a total which does not support the president’s claim that the virus is disappearing.

Trump went on to say that children are “almost immune from this disease.”

“They have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this,” Trump said. “And they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem.”

The president’s claim has been disputed by scores of medical experts, including those in his administration. Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress that children over the age of 10 transmit the virus to the same degrees as adults.

“It’s been shown that children from 10 to 19 can transmit the virus to adults as well as adults can,” Fauci said.

A sleepaway camp in Georgia was hit with an outbreak last week — with 260 testing positive for the virus in a camp of 600.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]