Trump Shares ‘Manipulated’ Fake Video of Biden Playing ‘F*ck the Police’ on His iPhone (It Was Despacito)

President Donald Trump shared a fake video of Joe Biden playing the hit N.W.A. song “Fuck the Police” on his iPhone, a video which has earned a “Manipulated Media” warning from Twitter.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted “What is this all about?” as the caption to a video that features the former VP pressing “play” on his iPhone, then briefly grooving to the lyrical stylings of Ice Cube as he holds forth from “the underground,” and expresses skepticism about law enforcement officers.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

But the clip is actually a fake, as it was taken from a Biden event at which no one was mixed and cooked in a pot like gumbo.

The real video was taken at a Hispanic Heritage Month that featured, among its guests, Luis Fonsi — “a Puerto Rican-American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is known for multiple songs, including ‘Despacito’ featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee,” according to the event’s press release.

And so it was that Mr. Biden paid tribute to his guest upon taking to the lectern — minutes after Mr. Fonsi had given remarks — by playing the song “Despacito” on his phone, and grooving along for several seconds before remarking “I’ll tell you what, if I had the talent of any one of these people I’d be elected president by acclamation.”

One participant encouraged Biden off-camera by saying “There you go. Dance a little bit Joe, come on,” a normally ill-advised entreaty that worked out fairly well in this instance.

Watch the real clip above via PBS.

