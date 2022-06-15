Trump Spokesperson Rages at GOP Senators Supporting Bipartisan Gun Bill: ‘Why Would You Do Anything With This Party?’

Liz Harrington, former President Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson, ripped into Republican Senators working on a bipartisan gun reform bill.

Harrington, the former Republican National Committee spokeswoman who Trump hired in June 2021 to replace Jason Miller, blasted the proposed legislation.

Harrington told right-wing network Real America’s Voice Wednesday, “The real game is the red flag laws. That will turn us into the Soviet Union.”

“Where anybody, anybody can complain, because of your politics or any reason under the sun and your due process rights are thrown out, your Second Amendment rights are thrown out with them,” she continued, adding:

We can’t let this happen. We have to stop these RINOs from joining the Democrats. Why would you do anything with this party?

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington says he is incensed at 11 GOP Senate who comprised on gun bill: “The real game is the red flag laws. That will turn us into the Soviet Union. We have to stop these RINOs from joining the Democrats. Why would you do anything with this party?” pic.twitter.com/3cjQF9xBAD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 15, 2022

Harrington was taking aim at U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Pat Toomey (R-PA) who joined 9 Democrats to work on a bipartisan reform bill.

The legislation received the endorsement of Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday as said he was “comfortable” with the framework and it would likely move to the floor for a vote as early as next week.

The compromise bill ”includes support for state “red flag” laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for gun buyers under age 21, and a crackdown on “straw purchases” by people buying weapons for others who could not pass a background check,” according to a Reuters summary of the bill.

McConnell defended the bill as having “off the charts” support among current gun owners and was lauded as a “first step” toward stopping mass shootings like the deadly massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas last month.

