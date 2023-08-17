Trump Warns Fox News to Start ‘Putting The RIGHT People On’ Air Or Else They’ll Never ‘Recover’ in Bill Barr Rage Post

Former President Donald Trump went after Fox News in a Thursday rant on Truth Social for giving air time to his former Attorney General Bill Barr, who indicated recently he would be willing to testify against Trump.

Barr routinely criticizes the former president over his actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Moreover, Barr noted that he would be willing to testify against his former boss if he called by prosecutors in Trump’s criminal trails in DC and Georgia.

The four-time indicted Republican frontrunner turned his attention towards Fox News for giving so much air time to his former AG now critic.

“Why does FoxNews constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the Radical Left lunatics while he was A.G., and who, even more importantly, refused to fight Election Fraud,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He knew what was going on, just look at his past remarks! Unless FoxNews starts putting the RIGHT people on, their Ratings will never recover.”

He added in another post, “His bravado changed rapidly because he didn’t want to be Impeached. Republicans have to be much tougher and smarter, or you won’t have a Party or a Country left. Barr didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight, but he knew what was happening. I “canned” him, and felt really good about it. Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!”

Trump has gone after the conservative news network for giving airtime not only to his critics, but his primary rivals such as Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com