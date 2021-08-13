Trump Weighs in on Disgraced Gov. Cuomo: ‘TOTAL LOSER’

Former President Donald Trump sounded off on disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday, calling him a “liberal wokester.”

“Andrew Cuomo has got real problems — he handled COVID horribly and he’s DESTROYED New York — and it’s about time he resigned,” Trump said in email from his “Save America” political action committee.

“To tell you the truth, this guy is a TOTAL LOSER, and New York, as well as the entire country, is better off without him,” the message added. “America is actually better off without a lot of Liberal Wokesters like Cuomo.”

Cuomo said this week he would resign from office effective August 24 after a report from the state attorney general’s office found that he sexually harassed or abused eleven women. The three-term governor has served in the position since 2011, and wasn’t scheduled to leave until 2022. He’ll be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Trump’s missive closed with a call to “SAVE AMERICA from political opportunists and TRUMP HATERS.”