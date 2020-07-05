Twitter is planning to make its coding language more politically correct, the company said in a statement, a move that will include the elimination of “blacklists” and “sanity checks.”

“Inclusive language plays a critical role in fostering an environment where everyone belongs,” the website said in a message posted on the platform. “At Twitter, the language we have been using in our code does not reflect our values as a company or represent the people we serve. We want to change that.”

“We’re starting with a set of words we want to move away from using in favor of more inclusive language,” the statement added. Twitter said the words it intends to change include replacing “whitelist” with “allowlist,” “blacklist” with “denylist,” and “master/slave” with “leader/follower.” Others include switching “grandfathered” out in favor of “legacy status,” “gendered pronouns” such as “guys” with “folks,” “people,” or “you all,” and “sanity check” with “quick check” or “confidence check.”

Twitter said it was putting a significant amount of effort into snuffing out the language by “migrating source code and changing configuration by going through our existing code, IDing violating terms with new warning tools, and changing to the new inclusive terminology. Automated tools and linters are being developed in order to minimize manual effort for developers.”

The company said the changes were being applied to language in “Google Docs, runbooks, FAQS, readmes, technical design docs, and more” on the website’s backend, where content is generally invisible to the website’s public users. Twitter wasn’t clear on whether it would prohibit users from using the language on their own accounts in the future, but indicated its own employees would be banned from using it.

“This isn’t just about … terms or code,” the company added. “Words matter in our meetings, our conversations, and the documents we write. We know there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re committed to doing our part. #UntilWeAllBelong.”

