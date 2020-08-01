comScore

Twitter Blue Checks Blame Sarah Cooper and Tulsa Humiliation for Trump’s TikTok Ban Threat

By Tommy ChristopherAug 1st, 2020, 7:59 am

President Donald Trump rocked the social media world when he blurted out that he will be banning TikTok on Saturday, prompting a flood of reactions that pegged his decision to the dual humiliations of comedian Sarah Cooper and the pack of users who sabotaged his Tulsa rally.

On Friday night, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he’d be banning TikTok via executive order this weekend according to pool reporter David Cloud of the LA Times, he said a bunch of stuff off the record as well:

POTUS came back on the plane to talk with pool and put the following on the record:

President Trump said Friday he planned to bar the Chinese-owned social media platform Tik Tok from operating in the United States.

Trump told reporters traveling with him from Tampa that he planned to take action against the popular video-sharing app as soon as Saturday.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he said referring to emergency economic powers.

Trump made clear he was not in favor of a deal to let a U.S. company buy TikTok’s American operations.

The rest of his comments were OFF RECORD.

Enterprising Yahoo! News White House correspondent Hunter Walker asked Trump to say goodbye to users of the platform — and Trump did it, shooting a wave as he trudged away from Marine One Friday night.

Trump teased the move earlier this week as he prepared to depart aboard Marine One, a scene that TikTok viral sensation Sarah Cooper immortalized with one of her trademark spoofs just hours before Trump declared he’d be banning the site.

The proximity of the event and Trump’s reputation caused many to point the finger at Cooper’s routine eviscerations as the reason for the threat:

Cooper herself weighed in, pointing out that unlike many of her videos, her most recent creation did not originate on TikTok.

Others also tied the move to the TikTok teens who clowned the ticketing process for Trump’s rally in Tulsa, leading the campaign to boast of over a million requests, followed by a dismal turnout.

There were other reactions as well, and they weren’t very positive.

The Trump administration has been talking about action against TikTok for some time, citing national security concerns.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: