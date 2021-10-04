Twitter Says It Removed GOP Senate Candidate Who Received Purple Heart ‘By Mistake’

Twitter said Monday it made a “mistake” when it suspended retired Army Capt. Sam Brown.

“We’re writing to let you know that we’ve unsuspended your account,” Twitter told Brown in an email after the company was contacted by Fox News. “A little back background: we have systems that find and remove multiple automated spam accounts in bulk, and yours was flagged as spam by mistake. Please note that it make take an hour or so for your follower and following numbers to return to normal.”

Brown, who is running as a Republican in Nevada to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), is the recipient of a purple heart for his service in Afghanistan. He was wounded in 2008 when an improvised explosive device detonated under his Humvee and he sustained third-degree burns to a third of his body.

“Big Tech is waging an all-out attack on conservative voices,” Brown told Fox News in a statement. “using unequally applied ‘rules’ to censor or suspend anyone they disagree with,” Brown told Fox News in an exclusive statement. “This summer, they censored my tweets as ‘potentially sensitive content.’ This morning, they suspended my account without warning or cause.”

While Twitter referenced its automated system in its message to Brown, it wasn’t clear whether his suspension was automated or manually facilitated. His last message on the platform was a critique of Dr. Anthony Fauci for expressing doubt over the weekend that it would be safe to celebrate Christmas in the wake of Covid-19. A day earlier, he opined on Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-OR), who asked a Facebook executive at a congressional hearing this week whether they would commit to ending “Finsta,” prompting the executive to explain the term referred to throwaway accounts.

“We need Senators who understand Big Tech if we are ever going to rein in Big Tech,” Brown wrote. “Right now, they’re laughing at being regulated by these folks.”

