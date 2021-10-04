New Trump-Backed Super PAC Is Literally Called ‘Make America Great Again, Again!’

What do you do when the head of your Super PAC is credibly accused of sexually assaulting a woman and purportedly bragged about murdering a few people, but you want to make sure your donors keep sending you their hard-earned cash?

Well, if you’re the Super PAC fanning the flames of former President Donald Trump’s desires to move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., you boot the guy, bring in another long-time ally, and change the PAC name just the teeniest-tiniest bit.

To recap: Corey Lewandowski was accused by Trump donor Trashelle Odom of “stalking” her at an event, repeatedly groping her and making sexually harassing comments, even after being repeatedly asked to stop, eventually throwing his drink on her and insulting her.

Adding to an already bonkers story, Lewandowski reportedly told Odom that he was “from a bad part of Boston” and had stabbed at least two people to death, leading her to tell police that she feared for her safety.

None of Lewandowski’s past actions were enough to get him in trouble in Trump World, but apparently targeting a donor who had written a six-figure check to the PAC crossed a line. Odom and her husband had reportedly demanded a refund of their donation if Lewandowski wasn’t fired; money talks, and Lewandowski was out.

Whether or not Trump will actually run for re-election in 2024 remains to be seen, but the grift, excuse me, fundraising efforts must march on in the meantime.

The PAC’s attempt at rebranding is now official. Unlike Lewandowski, former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) has never allegedly bragged about stabbing anyone, so she’s now the PAC’s new chairman.

The PAC itself is changing its name from Make America Great Again Action to Make America Great Again, Again!, the group announced in an email on Monday.

The new Trump political group is called MAGAA pic.twitter.com/9Cu60XNQQj — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) October 4, 2021

The PAC’s email said that they wanted to be called “MAGA, Again!” as a nickname, but Twitter users seized on the repeated “MAGAA” acronym to mock the effort.

Pronounced like Krav MAGAA? https://t.co/YvDQWGHUyH — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) October 4, 2021

I swear this was a SNL bit or something before it was real. https://t.co/QHsc1Lv09v — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 4, 2021

i feel like i may be having a stroke https://t.co/HMq6iEVAvg — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 4, 2021

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.