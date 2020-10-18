comScore

Twitter Takes Down Tweet from Trump Covid Adviser Scott Atlas Saying ‘Masks Work? NO’

By Josh FeldmanOct 18th, 2020, 11:38 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter has removed a tweet from White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas for violating its policy on sharing false or misleading information.

Atlas posted a tweet questioning widespread mask use — something that has been emphasized and encouraged by other health experts and even other White House officials — that started by saying, “Masks work? NO.”

Per CNN’s reporting, Atlas’ tweet was removed because “the policy Atlas violated prohibits sharing false or misleading content related to Covid-19 that could lead to harm.”

Atlas was immediately called out for the tweet before it was taken down:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

