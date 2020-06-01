Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that two officers were fired from the city’s police department over the weekend due to their roles in a graphic video that went viral during the protests over George Floyd’s death.

On Saturday, CBS46 picked up footage of a group of cops that converged on a car being driven by a young African-American couple. The two were was identified as college students Messiah Young and Teniyah Pilgrim, and at the time of the incident, they were reportedly leaving a protest that was taking place at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.

The video of the encounter shows one of the cops ordering the couple out of the car while another one starts smashing the driver-side window. The video is not clear on what exactly caused the situation to escalate, but soon, cops were seen puncturing one of the car’s tires, forcefully removing Pilgrim from the car as she screamed, and tasering Young.

Video of the incident circulated rapidly across social media, and as Bottoms held a press conference on Sunday, she told reporters she was horrified by the “excessive force” shown. The mayor also apologized to the couple, said she would drop the police charges against them, and said that “after review of that footage, Chief [Erika] Shields and I have made the determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be terminated immediately.” Three other officers involved in the confrontation were placed on desk duty and are awaiting a final decision on what penalties, if any, they will face.

Watch above, via CBS46

