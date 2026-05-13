‘LYING Scumbag’: MTG and Benny Johnson Trade Insults In Vicious Exchange

Ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a scorched-earth attack on MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson on Wednesday after Johnson went after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) – a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.

Johnson called Massie a “pig” while covering recent accusations that the Kentucky congressman offered a former ex-girlfriend hush money ahead of next week’s primary. Massie, an ally of Greene’s while she served in Congress, denied the allegations.

Greene replied to a clip of Johnson’s show and wrote, “This is a clinic on how to call out the lies of social media influencers that get paid to spew propaganda.” She added:

@bennyjohnson who I thought was a friend, couldn’t even give me the courtesy of asking me if any of these lies were true. TMZ and Daily Mail actually reached out, but not Benny. And Thomas Massie did not mistreat any woman, but happens to have a primary next week so of course out comes a story from a woman who is just jealous she isn’t “Mrs Massie.”

Johnson hit back at his one-time close ally, writing, “I know everyone has become very fragile and overly-emotional lately so let me explain this calmly and slowly: I cover trending news topics on my show. The Massie allegations and your South America mansion were the number one trending topics on this platform.” He added:

I’m entitled to my opinions on these matters. I serve my audience. That’s my job. And unlike you, I won’t run away from my job when things get tough. Even worse, you are now siding with left-wing extremists who attacked us all for years and want our movement and leaders dead. Anyway, have a great time crying about this on The View and CNN.

Greene later hit back, “You are a LYING scumbag @bennyjohnson and just to be clear we are definitely not friends.” She added:

All you cover and elevate are trending LIES. And get paid to do it. Literally the most repulsive level of MAGA.

I NEVER fled America.

Yes I sold my house in Rome, Ga and have ANOTHER house under contract in Georgia. As Brian and I are planning to get married and I wanted to live closer to my family, like my Mom and kids.

And now I’m on vacation, gee what a scandal, you moron.

You could have reached out and asked me about the complete and total BULLSHIT Loomer was posting, BUT NOPE!!

Instead, you chose to trash talk me, name call me, and spread the lies for money.

And since you decided to do this people have been telling me things I had no idea about you.

Allegations about young men at conservative conferences?

Allegations that you got paid by Russia and Israel?

Allegations that you rip off people’s content and articles and pretend like it’s your own?

How about you cover those trending topics Benny.

“More drama and crash outs. Got it,” replied Johnson to Greene’s allegations, adding:

But thanks for proving my point. Repeat the lefts lies about me which I have denied over and over again and there is absolutely zero evidence of. You’re working for the left. Doing their job. Trying to destroy MAGA. Do you think Trump is a Russian asset as well? See here’s the difference: What you said about me is evidence free slander. But what I said about you is true. I’ve had you on my show a dozen times where you claimed to be fighting for mass deportations, secure borders, secure elections and fighting against the forces trying to destroy our country. These turned out to be lies to my audience since you now choose to dunk on the President to get booked on The View and legacy media networks. You’re sympathizing with Democrats who have been facilitating an invasion of our country and want us all dead. I cover the news. I covered the news on what has been alleged about Massie and I covered the news about you. You both were supposed to represent your voters, who also elected Trump — You turned on them. And that is True.

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