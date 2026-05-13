Hollywood Director Says He Has No Regrets After Ditching the Democrats: ‘White Liberals’ Are ‘The Worst’

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Famed Hollywood director Adam McKay went off on the Democratic Party on Wednesday, blasting his former party on several issues while concluding that the “white liberals” leading it are “the worst.”

McKay announced he was ditching the Dems following President Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — and he didn’t sound like a guy who regretted his decision one bit during his interview on the Urgent Futures podcast.

“It is incredible to watch people this far down the road still say you gotta stand behind the Democrat Party. The same party that wouldn’t convict Trump of a crime after he told a crowd ‘Go to the Capitol,'” McKay vented. “The same party where the previous presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, literally funded Trump’s campaign.”

The “Anchorman” and “The Big Short” director said the Dems are the masters of “manipulative marketing” — which he said has kept more people from abandoning the party as he did. McKay said there were “400” other examples he could point to where he believes the Dems screwed up, including keeping “healthcare private.”

“We are being hit with the high-grade marketing and no group is worse than white liberals. I mean, they are the worst,” McKay continued. “I’ve tried to talk to them about climate, they are so smug and captured. And it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to white moneyed liberals, they’re getting a lot from this broken system.”

Beyond other comedies like “Step Brothers,” McKay also directed the 2018 flick “Vice” about former Vice President Dick Cheney. His most recent movie was “Don’t Look Up” in 2021.

Earlier in the interview, McKay said one of the main reasons he became disenchanted with the Democratic Party is because Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) brushed off his concerns about windblown fires in 2024; roughly 13,000 homes burned down in the fires that scorched LA a few months later. The city leadership’s response to the fires has been a key driver of ex-reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s surging campaign to replace Bass.

But just because McKay left the Democratic Party doesn’t mean he switched over to being a Republican.

McKay said he is finished talking with Dems, just like he was finished talking to Republicans back in 2007.

“Once you kind of flip that switch and realize white liberals are full-on right-wingers, and that the Republicans are extreme right-wingers by any international definition of right [and] left wing — you can’t support a party that doesn’t want universal healthcare,” McKay added.

Watch above via YouTube.

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