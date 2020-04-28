Per multiple reports, the United States has now surpassed one million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of this posting, the Johns Hopkins University numbers put the total cases in the U.S. over one million, and over 57,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

Per Fox News:

Infections in the U.S. far exceed all other nations, with Spain recording 229,422 cases and Italy on the cusp of surpassing 200,000. The U.S. now makes up one third of global infections since the virus first emerged in the southern Chinese city of Wuhan last December. China has officially confirmed just 83,938 and 4,637 deaths, though its actual numbers are widely suspected of being much higher.

A number of states across the country have started to ease restrictions or started to talk about plans for such.

The White House released a new blueprint for testing on Monday.

