Vegas Paper Brutally Guts Bernie, Endorses Biden and Klobuchar: Sanders ‘Guarantees a Trump Second Term’

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders got brutally slammed in the Las Vegas Sun‘s joint endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, as the paper declared that a Sanders nomination “guarantees a Trump second term.”

On Thursday, the Vegas daily published an endorsement that followed The New York Times‘ lead in recommending two candidates to Nevada voters, who will caucus in a little more than a week to select their choice for a Democratic nominee.

The paper led with its endorsement of Klobuchar, praising her experience, pragmatism, and working-class roots, concluding that “She possesses both the appetite and ability to return us to our finest America. We have no doubt that she is a unity candidate for the Democrats.”

They also endorsed Biden, and offered some advice for the former veep. “A close read of his policy papers makes it abundantly evident there is a genuine vision for a good and prosperous America there. Biden just struggles to express it to voters,” they wrote.

The paper also took note of Biden’s intermittent clashes with voters who press him on the campaign trail and said “There is no reason to shame people for asking a question. Just answer it.”

But they concluded that “a Biden administration would clearly be up to the task of repairing the wreckage caused by the GOP. With his decades of experience in government and his support from the Democratic Party establishment, he can effortlessly assemble a strong Cabinet of genuine leaders and knows how to govern from Day One.”

As Nevada political institution Jon Ralston points out, the paper had kind words for all of the Democratic candidates, except Sanders. They eviscerated the Vermont senator with a brutal paragraph that not only compared him to President Donald Trump but concluded Sanders would hand Trump another term:

Sanders is the only clear non-starter. It’s impossible not to regard the Vermont senator in a Trumplike mold—he seldom has shown an ability to build consensus and threatens to use executive orders extensively, just like Trump. It’s also doubtful he could assemble a highly qualified Cabinet, meaning he’d essentially be the left wing version of Trump: isolated, angry, unable to work with others and showing too little respect for dissenting opinions. A Sanders candidacy simply guarantees a Trump second term.

This knock from a prominent paper follows a firestorm over the Culinary Workers Union blanketing the state with anti-Medicare for All literature, which prompted a slew of attacks from Sanders supporters. There have been no polls of Nevada since early January when Biden held a slim lead over Sanders.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]