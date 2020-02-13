2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s “Mini Mike” insults, Wednesday, by declaring, “Where I come from we measure your height from the neck up.”

At a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Bloomberg said, “The president attacked me again this morning on Twitter. Thank you very much, Donald.”

“He calls me Little Mike and the answer is, Donald, where I come from we measure your height from your neck up,” he continued to cheers from the audience.

President Trump has repeatedly called Bloomberg “very little,” “Little Michael,” and “Mini Mike.”

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Earlier this month, after President Trump mocked Bloomberg for requesting a box to stand on, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer weighed in on the fight.

“I’ll tell you, as a guy that’s 5’6″, that one stung me too,” he said during an interview.

Watch above via MSNBC.

