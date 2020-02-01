Daily Show Parody Ad Shows Biden Repeatedly Telling Off Voters: ‘Don’t Vote For Me’

“Joe Biden is tired,” says the voice-over. “Tired of you.” That’s how a hilarious parody ad put out by The Daily Show begins, before showing clips of 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden exasperated with people.

The ad is fake, but the clips are not. Biden has had a few run-ins this election season with voters who seem to have exhausted his patience, and the ad makes awesome use of that.

It’s really something to see the candidate keep telling people “don’t vote for me.”

The parody was tweeted on Friday and, amazingly, there was more grist for the mill on Saturday when the former VP told a man who disrupted his rally in Iowa “I’m beginning to see why your wife left ya! ”

“Vote for Joe Biden… or don’t” the tweet reads.

This election season, vote for Joe Biden… or don’t. pic.twitter.com/kwQ3xgiDqs — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 31, 2020

Pretty funny.

