Former heavyweight champion boxer Vitali Klitschko ended his professional career 45-2.

The physically imposing current mayor of Kiev is 1-0 against Germany after the country announced it will send Ukraine a mere 5,000 helmets this week to fend off a potential invasion by Russia.

Reuters reported that the helmets were sent as Germany faced criticism for not doing its part to adequately support the country.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht defended the move, explaining that Germany was simply following through after the helmets were requested by Ukraine.

“I received a letter from the Ukrainian embassy, requesting support with military equipment, helmets to be precise,” Lambrecht said. “We will supply Ukraine with 5,000 helmets as a clear signal: We are at your side.”

More than 120,000 Russian troops are camped out along Ukraine’s border, and no one at this point knows what they intend to do.

However, the situation certainly doesn’t appear to be one that might be remedied by helmets.

When asked about the incoming helmets on Wednesday, Klitschko smacked down the inadequate gesture from Germany.

“The [behavior] of the German government leaves me speechless,” the 6′ 7” monster of a mayor told the German outlet Bild. “The defense ministry apparently hasn’t realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time.”

“What kind of support will Germany send next?” Klitschko added. “Pillows?”

Forget the Russians, Germany has seemingly managed to get on the wrong side of Dr. Ironfist.

Klitschko, who was first elected mayor of Ukraine’s capital city in 2014, also still brags a monster 6′ 9″ wingspan.

