Pete Williams Scoops, Tucker Carlson Stoops | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Pete Williams

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced that he will retire from the bench.

NBC News’ Pete Williams reports that Justice Breyer has decided that he will retire at the end of his current term. The news means Joe Biden will have the opportunity to nominate the first justice of his presidency, and it will provide the opportunity for Breyer’s Supreme Court seat to remain in the hands of a left-leaning justice.

The news comes months after speculation among progressives about whether Breyer would step down for the express purpose of letting Biden and Congressional Democrats maintain the ideological balance of the court.

Breyer has mostly dismissed the political calculations behind that push, also warning Democrats not to try packing the court.

Williams said the Justice’s “intention is to retire at the end of this term.”

“Sometimes when justices step down they say they will retire at the point where their successor is confirmed,” said Williams. “But apparently what Breyer has decided to do, according to people who are familiar with his thinking, is that he would step down at the end of this contentious term.”

“We expect that an official announcement will come in the next day or so,” Williams reported. “Then the process will begin of trying to find someone to succeed him.”

The news is huge, of course. The political ramifications are incredible in scope. Which is why the fact that Pete Williams scooped the entire rest of the media on the earth-shattering story is such a win. Breyers’ intentions have been a media and political question for a long time.

Williams was first with the earthquake. He broke the story at 11:54:14 am ET during an NBC News Special Report. On MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell then carried the scoop at 11:58 ET. It spread from there, across social media and hitting CNN next at a few seconds after noon.

It was a massive scoop that got massive attention on a massive story, for a massive Williams and NBC News win.

It’s what used to be known as good, shoe-leather journalism.