Biden Warns Russia Invading Ukraine Could ‘Change the World’: Would Be ‘The Largest Invasion Since World War II’

President Joe Biden spoke in grave terms about the potential fallout if Russian leader Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine.

In comments to reporters on Tuesday, Biden repeatedly warned of “serious economic consequences” if Putin moves to invade Ukraine.

When asked if the risk of invasion has been increasing or decreasing in recent days, Biden said “it all comes down to [Putin’s] decision.”

“There will be enormous consequences if he were to go and invade, as he could, the entire country, or a lot less than that as well, for Russia,” Biden continued. “Not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences, but there would be enormous consequences worldwide.”

“If he were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II,” Biden said. “It would change the world.”

“There is not gonna be any American forces moving into Ukraine,” Biden added at the end of the gaggle.

The Pentagon announced Monday that 8,500 troops would be put on heightened alert for deployment to Europe in support of NATO as tensions with Russia remain ongoing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com