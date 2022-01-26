DJ Pauly D said MTV cameras kept rolling during the filming of Jersey Shore even when the cast was having sex.

Jersey Shore was a reality television series that followed the lives of eight housemates at a vacation home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

“There’s somebody working on the set all night, you can’t really get much sleep,” DJ Pauly D explained on the latest episode of the Full Send podcast.

“If you’re like fucking that girl Snookie, or something like that, is there a camera on the room panned on you?” Full Send co-host Bob Menery asked.

“That’s a good question,” DJ Pauly D responded. “You can hear them (the cameras) all night. We’d bring these girls home or whatever, and then all they can actually film is like alright the covers going on us so you know what happens. But they don’t actually film the act — they have that footage somewhere. So like that’s in a safe somewhere. Like those are our sex tapes. There’s a lot of them. I want to sell those somewhere.”

DJ Pauly D said that he and other cast members still wonder what happened to the footage of them having sex. “Those tapes exist,” he said. “We always joke about it. We’re like, ‘Yo where is that footage?'”

Jersey Shore ran on MTV from December 3, 2009, to December 20, 2011.

Watch above via The Full Send podcast.

