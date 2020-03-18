During Wednesday’s coronavirus press conference, President Donald Trump dismissed PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor’s questions regarding his aide’s use of the term ‘Kung Flu.’ “It comes from China,” the president remarked.

“A person at the White House used the term ‘Kung Flu,’ my question is, do you think that’s wrong? And do you think using the term ‘Chinese virus,’ that puts Asian Americans at risk, that people might target them?” asked Alcindor.

“No, not at all, not at all. I think they probably would agree with it 100%. It comes from China,” Trump responded.

The exchange follows a dispute between Trump and ABC’s Cecilia Vega, during which Vega asked the president why he keeps referring to Covid-19 as “the Chinese virus,” adding, “A lot of people think it’s racist.”

Earlier on Wednesday Trump’s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway also demanded that CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang expose the aide that first used the term ‘Kung Flu.’ “Tells us who it is, Weijia who was it, tell us,” Conway said.

The spat started when Alcindor asked Conway which staffer called the coronavirus the ‘Kung Flu.’

“Excuse me, excuse me, that’s been alleged, no — Yamiche, excuse me, Yamiche; I’m not dealing in hypotheticals, of course, it’s wrong, but you can’t just make an accusation and not tell us who it is,” Conway responded

Watch above, via MSNBC.

