Al Roker announced on the Today Show Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed.

Roker told viewers that he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis to highlight the reality that one in seven African American men are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime — adding that one and nine men are diagnosed overall.

“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Roker said.

Roker will undergo surgery next week at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and hopes to recover in as little as two weeks.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker also addressed what it was like working the day after his diagnosis, noting that he felt different even though nobody could see that something was wrong.

“This one was kind of just a weird feeling that nobody can outwardly see anything different about me,” he said. “I looked in the mirror, there was nothing outwardly different. But I knew there was something intrinsically, inherently, internally different.”

He also took to social media following his announcement to thank fans for their support:

I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way. Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks. https://t.co/Pzjkc9MqkG — Al Roker (@alroker) November 6, 2020

Watch above, via NBC News.

