Amid all the talk from the Left in recent days calling the Supreme Court illegitimate, one commentator told MS NOW Wednesday that there’s no shot the high court would ever allow President Donald Trump to seek a third term.

Appearing on Katy Tur Reports Wednesday, New York Times columnist David French plainly stated he does not believe the Court would allow Trump to run for president in 2028, or ever again.

“I have one billion percent confidence that if the Supreme Court received some sort of petition or some sort, had to issue some sort of ruling around eligibility, I have one billion percent confidence they would apply the plain language of the Constitution and block Trump from eligibility to be president again,” French said.

The discussion began with Tur playing a clip of a U.S. district judge nominee repeatedly dodging a question on whether Trump could run again. French said he was far more worried about the ramifications of that, than the prospect of the high court allowing Trump to run in 2028.

“I’m actually much more concerned about where’s your independence, if you’re a young judge and you have been nominated, and you don’t even feel like you can say something that’s so obviously true to me, that’s disturbing,” French said. “That is very disturbing.”

Watch above, via MS NOW.

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