Trump Hypes Up White House UFC Fights During Impromptu Oval Office Pool Spray: ‘Hardest Ticket I’ve Ever Had’

President Donald Trump reverted to his casino owner roots Wednesday — taking time out to promote the upcoming UFC fights at the White House.

During an impromptu Oval Office briefing (which was not on the day’s original schedule), Trump — flanked by several fighters on either side — hyped up the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 fight card, which will take place on the White House lawn.

“As you know, June 14th. We’re having a big fight,” Trump said. “It’s never gonna happen again. Never happened before. And it’s all of the best fighters, best four fighters standing right behind me, and all champions. And it is gonna happen right in front of the White House.”

The president proceeded to show artist renderings of how the octagon and the crowd will look that night. He has had to revise down his target attendance numerous times — amid space limitations on the White House lawn. The president now says there will be 4,000 seats on the White House lawn, with big screens set up on the Ellipse for another 75,000-100,000 to watch.

“Our country is invited to this; it’s free,” Trump said of the Ellipse tickets. “And you know, in the park right across the street, they’re going to have, I guess, anywhere from 75,000 to 100,000 people free. They’re gonna set up eight big screens, and they’re gonna have the fight. And then out here, we’re gonna have 4,000 seats right in front of the front door of the White House. The hardest ticket I’ve ever had.”

Trump called on each of the fighters to say a few words, then proceeded to take a brief jab at mixed martial arts.

“They really love the sport,” Trump said of the fighters. “They come out of a ring, the most incredible fight you’ve ever seen. And they say this is the greatest sport…you know, I’d rather sink a three-footer personally. But there’s no better thing to watch than this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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