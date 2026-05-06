Sebastian Gorka lashed out at critics of the Iran war and accused those who believe the military action was unjustified of being “testicularly challenged.”

Gorka, senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council, spoke to reporters on a call on Wednesday to lay out a new strategy for combating terrorism. Gorka also didn’t mince words when it comes to his feelings on those in opposition to President Donald Trump’s Iran strikes.

Gorka blasted critics after The Daily Caller News Foundation asked about accusations that Iran is another “forever war.”

“They have been plotting to kill President Trump, members of his cabinet, former military commanders, former members of the administration, the idea that after just one incident like the Beirut bombing or after one attempted plot against the lives of U.S. personnel here in the United States, we don’t deal with this regime means you are testicularly challenged,” Gorka said.

He added, “Let me just say that that is a low T [testosterone] approach to threat to the United State.”

Gentleman and scholar Sebastian Gorka was asked today if Trump's war in Iran might create new terror threats. Dr. Gorka responded: "You are testicularly challenged" if you don't support this war. "That's a low T approach" — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 6, 2026

Gorka spoke to reporters on Wednesday about a new 16-page counterterrorism strategy signed by the president on Tuesday. The plan focuses on Islamic terrorist groups, drug cartels, and domestic political groups pushing or engaging in violence.

Gorka said the domestic groups being focused on will be “anti-American, radically pro-gender or anarchist, such as antifa.”

The counterterrorism official did not specify steps being taken, noting they are classified, but said officials will work to identify leaders and followers of these various groups “and neutralize them by law enforcement efforts, kinetic means or by strangling their financial resources,” according to CBS News.

“We see a threat, we will respond to it, and we will crush it, whether it is the cartels, the jihadists, or violent left-wing extremists like antifa and like the transgender killers, the non-binary, the left-wing radicals who killed my friend Charlie Kirk,” Gorka said.

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