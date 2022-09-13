WATCH: Alex Jones Sanctioned On Very First Day of Trial Over His ‘Attitude’

Controversial radio host Alex Jones is back in court for another trial concerning the families of Sandy Hook victims.

The lawsuit was filed by eight family members and one FBI agent that responded to the school shooting that took place in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Almost a year ago, Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable for defamation in this case after he repeatedly called the 2012 shooting a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of issuing a default judgment in the case because she said Jones and his companies, Infowars and Free Speech Systems, had failed to turn over documents including records that might have shown how, and if, they had profited from spreading misinformation about the school shooting and other mass killings.

The trial taking place now will determine how much Jones owes the family in damages. But more issues have arisen.

On the first day of the case, not only was Jones absent in the courtroom but Judge Bellis took an extra step to sanction Jones and his team.

Jones and his team had once again failed to turn over case information to the Sandy Hook families. This time, it concerned viewership numbers for Infowars via Google analytics documents.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Law & Crime’s Cathy Russon, Bellis announced Tuesday that the lack of cooperation and “cavalier” attitude to the court proceedings would not stand.

Following observation, this stunningly cavalier attitude with respect to their discovery obligations is what led to the default in the first place. The defendants have consistently engaged in dilatory and obstructive discovery practices from the inception of these cases right through to the trial. And finally, I will note, there is, there is no notice in this file to this minute of any supplemental compliance, producing the Google analytic documents, which is required by the practice book, but it was also required by my clear court order of September 30th, 2021, which apparently was not followed.

As a result, Jones and his team are forbidden to argue that Jones did not profit from content produced about Sandy Hook.

This comes just weeks after Jones was ordered by an Austin, Texas court to pay $45 million in damages to other Sandy Hook families.

Listen above via Law & Crime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com