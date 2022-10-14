WATCH: Biden Drops $16 Bucks At Taco Joint – One Day After Fox Guest Goes Viral For Claiming He Had $28 Taco Bell Lunch

President Joe Biden spent $16 at Los Angeles restaurant Tacos 1986, left a big tip, and even paid for the next customer’s order — 1 day after a Fox guest went viral for claiming he’d spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, Kingsview Asset Management CIO Scott Martin told Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto that he personally spent $28 for a Taco Bell lunch to illustrate the toll of inflation.

The claim went viral and even prompted a response from the chain, which tweeted, “14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What’s your $28 order?”

14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What’s your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 13, 2022

Coincidentally or not, the president made a similar stop Thursday, but spent a lot less for his lunch and also decided to spread the wealth around. From pool reports:

The motorcade made an unannounced stop at Tacos 1986, a Mexican restaurant near the RON, at 12:13 POTUS entered the restaurant at 12:16 p.m. along with Rep. Karen Bass and Hilda Solis. Biden asked for a “takeout order for Bass” and then took out cash to pay, asking, “What do we owe you?” POTUS was told he received a 50 percent “public service“ discount. POTUS gave the cashier $60 and told him to give the next customer their meal for free. POTUS told the pool he ordered chicken quesadillas and then answered a few questions.

The president tweeted video of the stop and put out a call for the recipient of his gastronomical largesse to get in touch.

“If you got the next quesadilla, let me know,” Biden tweeted.

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

The restaurant also posted video and photos of the visit, writing, “A TRUE HONOR TO SERVE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE AT TACOS 1986, THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY”:

A TRUE HONOR TO SERVE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE AT TACOS 1986, THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY #POTUS #TACOS1986 #THEBESTTACOSINAMERICA @ Tacos 1986 https://t.co/YZSDrKq8Nd — tacos1986 (@tacos1986) October 13, 2022

Watch above via The White House, C-SPAN, and Tacos 1986.

