‘Wait a Minute…’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto Incredulous After Guest Claims He Spent $28 On Lunch For One at Taco Bell

Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto was floored Wednesday when a guest blasted the state of the economy with the claim that he personally spent $28 for a Taco Bell lunch — for one.

When asked about the economy, Kingsview Asset Management CIO Scott Martin talked about increased demand for things but lamented there is high inflation.

As he summarized his point, he dropped the price bombshell.

There are jobs out there. You still see a massive supply issue with respect to the labor force, and so jobs are out there, and they may not the highest paying jobs out there … like … with Intel and some other areas in the tech side that probably overbuilt and over hired and now are pulling back which is the right thing to do in this environment. But at least when you look at services out there, I mean, I did some traveling this past weekend, the airports are full, the restaurants are full, the roads are full, I mean, massive traffic jams everywhere I was, there is demand for things out there so folks can get up and get going and find these jobs and find maybe a raise or two or find another side gig to pay for a lot of things that Jonathan said. I mean, admittedly, you wonder how bad inflation is. Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell, cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch. People need to pay for those things and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved.

“Wait a minute, you spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?” asked a stunned Cavuto.

“For lunch,” replied Martin. “Yeah, it’s true.”

