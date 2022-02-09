WATCH: Biden Mocks Trump With ‘Bad Joke’ About Windmills Causing Cancer

President Joe Biden made an admittedly “bad joke” on Wednesday, when he said that windmills cause cancer while taking a swipe at former President Donald Trump.

Trump grabbed headlines in 2019 for comments about renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, when he speculated they were not only an eyesore, but might be a health risk.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” Trump stated as he derided Hillary Clinton for pushing green energy alternatives. “And they say the noise causes cancer.”

Trump did not expound on how the noise from turbines could lead to cancer, but he did further condemn them for their potential to kill birds.

Trump said, “If you love birds, you never want to walk under a windmill.”

Yes, Trump did just say windmill noise causes cancer https://t.co/QyvLMXjIfk pic.twitter.com/eFeAV9C0s9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 3, 2019

On Wednesday Biden was meeting with utility company CEOs during a conversation about his derailed Build Back Better agenda.

Biden thanked the CEOs for creating jobs, making power accessible and affordable and for working to integrate green energy into their operations.

At one point, Biden asked them about wind energy.

“Generic question: Are you getting less resistance when you start talking about wind, and the windmills?”

“I know they cause cancer,” Biden added, as the room laughed.

Biden: Are you getting less resistance when you talk about wind and the windmills? I know they cause cancer. Bad joke. I shouldn’t kid about that pic.twitter.com/CuWX2XH73P — Acyn (@Acyn) February 9, 2022

He concluded, “Bad joke. I shouldn’t kid about that.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com