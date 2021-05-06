WATCH: Biden Speaks in Louisiana About the American Jobs Plan

President Joe Biden is speaking in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday as part of a push to promote his American Jobs Plan.

The plan would pump out more than $2 trillion in spending on various projects. Those include broadband infrastructure, subsidies for electric vehicles, and renovating infrastructure in a way the White House says would addresses “historic inequities.” It comes as part of Biden’s broader push to stimulate the economy.

The speech was scheduled to take place at 2:25 p.m. Eastern, but Biden managed to kick off closer to 2 p.m.

Watch above via the White House.

