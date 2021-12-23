Biden Tells ABC News’ David Muir He Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Get Voting Rights Passed

President Joe Biden told ABC News’ David Muir that he will do “whatever it takes” to get voting rights legislation passed in Congress.

The president sat for an exclusive interview with Mr. Muir, the bulk of which was dominated by the current Omicron-fueled Covid surge. But Muir also asked Biden about the chances of passing voting rights legislation in a divided U.S. Senate in which Democrats hold a slim 50-plus-one-VP majority.

“You know, many of your supporters believe in order to protect democracy in this country, you’ve got to protect voters’ rights. Yet, as we near the end of year one, nothing’s been done. It’s been blocked by the filibuster,” Muir told the president.

“Are you prepared to support fundamental changes in the Senate rules to get this done?” he asked.

Without hesitation, Biden replied “Yes.”

“What does that mean?” Muir probed.

“It means whatever it takes,” Biden said. “Change the Senate rules to accommodate major pieces of legislation without requiring 60 votes.”

“So you support a carve-out of the filibuster for voting rights,” Muir said.

“The only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster. I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster,” the president said.

This question has been asked to death of Biden and of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, with each iteration of the reply treated like banner breaking news.

But the answer Biden gave Muir on Wednesday is almost identical to the one he gave Errol Barnett at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention last August.

Pressed on whether he would support ending the 60-vote threshold, Biden said “If the Republicans, if there’s no way to move other than getting rid of the filibuster, that’s what we’ll do.”

Watch above via ABC News.

