WATCH: Celine Dion Holds Back Tears as She Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With a Rare, Incurable Neurological Disorder 

Singer Celine Dion, revealed that she’s suffering from an incurable neurological disorder that inhibits her ability to sing

On Instagram Thursday morning, the 54-year-old shared with her millions of fans that she had been struggling with her health for a long time but has officially been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a rare neurological disease which, according to the National Institute of Health, causes increased muscle rigidity and heightened sensitivity to noises and touch which could lead to muscle spasms.

“Hello, everyone. I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” Dion began the video message.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she continued.

Dion said Stiff Person Syndrome affects one in a million people and her recent diagnosis has answered a lot of questions regarding muscle spasms that she has dealt with. Those spasms, she elaborated, have lead to difficulties walking, completing everyday tasks, and even singing to the level she was once able to.

“It hurts me to tell you today,” she said. “This means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

Dion said she is currently working with sports therapists in order to perform again.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage. Performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said, adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate.”

She ended the video message by thanking her fans for their well wishes and support.

Dion has put out several iconic songs over the course of her career, including My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film Titanic. Her career has spanned over 40 years after first rising to stardom at the age of 12.

Watch above via @celinedion on Instagram.

