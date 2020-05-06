When CNN correspondent Martin Savidge was filming a report in the Georgia neighborhood where a 25-year-old man was fatally shot, loud gunfire started to go off. The correspondent claimed the shots were a message aimed “directly” at the news crew.

Savidge said his crew heard the shots as they were filming on the same Brunswick street where Ahmaud Arbery was been shot and killed by two men in February.

“That is semi-automatic gunfire,” Savidge said after airing the footage on CNN. “Nobody was hit. Nobody was hurt. But there was a lot of it. Quite frankly, I can’t tell you if that was somebody firing blanks or whether it was just somebody [who] had a very good sound system. But clearly, that was a message directed directly at us, telling us that we weren’t wanted in that community. Remember, we’re walking down that same street that the young victim had been running down, and we’re going in the same direction. And it was gunfire once again.”

Arbery was killed as he was jogging in February during a confrontation with former police investigator Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who suspected Arbery of committing local break-ins. Video of the incident was posted online Tuesday. The case is expected to go before a grand jury when the state’s judicial system reopens.

Watch above via CNN.

