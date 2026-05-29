Trump Snubs Nancy Mace to Endorse Primary Rival for Governor

President Donald Trump snubbed Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Friday, passing over her to declare support for her primary rival Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette in South Carolina’s closely watched gubernatorial race.

The endorsement, announced Friday on Truth Social, marks Trump’s first intervention in a crowded Republican field that includes Mace, Evette, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Attorney General Alan Wilson and businessman Rom Reddy.

Just two weeks before the June 9 primary and polling showing the leading candidates clustered within a few points of one another, Trump’s backing is likely to carry significant weight.

The decision is a notable setback for Mace, a frequent Trump ally who has nevertheless drawn frustration from some within the president’s orbit in recent months.

Trump allies have privately criticized her calls for the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and her opposition to aspects of the administration’s foreign policy.

Axios reported in early May growing concern among some Trump allies that Mace could emerge victorious given the tumultuous relationship. One source close to the White House told the outlet: “Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman sabotaged Trump when it mattered most. Their reward shouldn’t be the governor’s mansion.”

Another Trump-world operative told Axios that Mace had sought the president’s endorsement repeatedly, while criticizing what they described as her “dishonest attack on the administration in regards to the Epstein case.”

A senior adviser to Mace rejected that characterization at the time, telling the outlet: “The only people worried about Nancy Mace becoming governor are the consultants planting this story because they know the Trump endorsement isn’t coming for their candidate.”

Instead, Trump rallied behind Evette, praising her loyalty and support dating back to the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“Pam Evette is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump wrote, adding that she “never wavered, never let me down” and was the first South Carolina gubernatorial candidate to endorse his White House bid.

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