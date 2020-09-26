CNN was forced to drop a live shot of correspondent Ariane de Vogue discussing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett after hecklers in front of the Supreme Court began to chant, “Fake news!”

“I want to bring in our Supreme Court correspondent Ariane de Vogue,” said CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “We heard the president say that she will decide cases based on the Constitution as written. And then we heard Judge Coney Barrett saying the law must be applied as written.”

Blitzer continued, “So explain to our viewers what is behind those specific words, where she is coming from and what we would anticipate if she does become a justice on the supreme over the next 30 or 40 years.”

“Absolutely. While we were here—”, Vogue said before being interrupted and drowned out by hecklers shouting, “CNN is fake news! Fake News! Fake News!”

Eventually, the camera was forced to drop the feed from the Supreme Court.

“I want you to stand by, we can barely what you are saying because of the crowd behind you. So standing by for a moment,” Blitzer concluded.

The interaction came moments after President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat left open by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is Trump’s third nominee for SCOTUS during his first term.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]