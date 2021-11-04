WATCH: CNN Obtains Video of Giuliani, Sidney Powell Depositions in Lawsuit Filed by Former Dominion Executive

CNN obtained videos of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell giving depositions in a case involving their wild claims of election fraud.

Chris Cuomo told viewers these were depositions in the lawsuit filed by a former Dominion executive who says he was defamed, most likely referring to Eric Coomer and his lawsuit against Giuliani, Powell, the Trump campaign, and others.

The clip of Giuliani Cuomo showed features the former president’s lawyer saying, “We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-teens, 20… 13, 14, whatever, went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for [Hugo] Chavez.”

In another clip, Giuliani said, “Sometimes I go and look myself online when stuff comes up. This time, I didn’t have the time do it.”

“It’s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that’s given to me. Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story. You’re never going to come to a conclusion.”

Powell, meanwhile, was asked about why she didn’t ask to “provide a statement correcting the misstatement that you had a recording.”

“That didn’t seem to be the material part of the inquiry,” Powell said in the clip CNN shows.

CNN also obtained video of Trump campaign CFO Sean Dollman’s deposition.

You can watch the report above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com